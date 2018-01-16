Basket making with a new twist at exhibition

A new exhibition opening in An Lanntair arts centre Stornoway is based on the Shetland basket making tradition but gives it a new spin.

The exhibition opens from January 20th to March 30th with the pieces on display made from ‘ghost gear’, the name that has been internationally given to the marine debris of polypropylene ropes, nets and plastic that is a consequence of commercial fishing.

This is a global problem and dangerous to shipping and wildlife.

Harvested from the tidal swathe of the shoreline the show includes functional pieces such as shoes and laundry baskets, among them Hebridean basket forms – ciosan – using locally found materials.

It also contains purely visual or sculptural pieces which employ basketry skills and techniques.

Artist Lois Walpole will talk about her current exhibition and previous work at a Gallery talk on Thursday 15 February at 7pm.

For more information and ticket booking go to: http://lanntair.com/events/event/lois-walpole-artists-talk/ or call: 01851 708 480.