NHS Western Isles is supporting a national campaign to highlight the importance of being prepared for seasonal illnesses.

‘Be Health-Wise this Winter’ is designed to encourage everyone to take a few simple steps to ensure they can take care of themselves and their families over the festive period.

NHS Western Isles Medical Director, Angus McKellar, said the campaign is an important reminder that opening times in community services such as GP surgeries and pharmacies will change over the holidays.

“We know that the festive period can be a particularly busy time for all services in NHS Western Isles so it’s important that we all do what we can to look after ourselves and our families, where appropriate.

“Planning ahead can help ensure that coughs, colds and minor ailments don’t become a big problem for you and your family over winter.

“Stocking up on remedies is a good idea to help tackle common conditions. Knowing where to get help if someone does become unwell is also important so it’s good to know your local GP and pharmacy opening times that may vary over the holidays.

“We also have a really good resource online at www.nhsinform.scot which includes self-help guides so you can quickly and easily check symptoms and decide what to do next.”

NHS Western Isles supports the Be Health-Wise this Winter campaign in partnership with NHS 24, the Scottish Ambulance Service and all Scottish Health Boards.

General advice and information on how to stay healthy this winter can be found at www.nhsinform.scot or contact NHS inform on 0800 22 44 88.

The key steps that Be Health-Wise this Winter is recommending everyone take in preparation for their health this winter are:

Be prepared for common illnesses with at-home remedies e.g. pain relief and rehydration salts

Many children and adults pick up common winter ailments such as a colds, flu-like illness or upset tummies. These can often be effectively treated at home with readily available medicine.

Parents are reminded to have remedies that are suitable for children.

Make sure you check any repeat prescription

If you or someone you care for requires medicines regularly, make sure you have enough medicine to last over the Christmas holiday period but please don’t over order. Remember to pick it up in plenty of time too.

Know when your GP surgery and pharmacy will be open.