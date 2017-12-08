Blast from the past

Collecting for World Mission Fund - seen here from December 1997 is the 2nd Stornoway Company Boys Brigade.

Picking up the Highest Collection in Scotland Trophy is David Nicolson of Marybank, seen at the front left of the photo.

In the back row from left to right are: Chairman of the World Mission Fund, Rev. Matt Stewart; Mr Jim Valentine, secretary of the fund; National Brigade Secretary Sidney Jones, Captain of the 2nd Stornoway Company Colin Macmillan and the Right Rev. Sandy Macdonald.

If you would like to submit a picture to our reglar nostalgia page then please get in touch with the Stornoway team at: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk

Or call on 01851 707710.