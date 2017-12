Pictured here is a Blast from the Past Christmas special with the little ones at Jamieson Drive Nursery in Stornoway featured enjoying their Christmas Party in 1988.

Do you recognise anyone in the group?

For more Christmas party images from yesteryear pick up a copy of our nostalgia magazine Back in the Day, which will be out early January.

And if you would like to submit an image to out Blast from the Past feature, get in touch with the Stornoway Gazette team at:

