Borrow books digitally at Western Isles libraries

A lucky Western Isles library member has won a tablet as part of a competition to promote the library’s eAudio and eBook collections.

Fiona Knape’s review of Everything You Told Me by Lucy Dawson, was randomly selected from all the entries, winning her a brand new iPad Mini.

Mobile library driver/assistant, Iain Mackenzie promotes BorrowBox on the road.

Fiona is a regular user of the BorrowBox app which makes downloading eAudio and eBooks from the library quick and easy.

BorrowBox is free to all library members, and books can be downloaded to your PC, phone or tablet, to listen to, or read at your leisure.

Helene LaGrange, Library Assistant, said: “The BorrowBox app is so easy to download and use and new titles are added every month.

“eAudio and eBooks can be expensive to buy, but they are available free from the library and new titles are added every month.

“It is perfect for holidays and travel as well - as long as you are a library member and can get online, you can download a book – no matter where you are in the world.”

Those wanting to find out more about the library’s eAudio and eBooks can ask at their local library or contact: library.enquiries@cne-siar.gov.uk

Call: 01851 822744 or visit the library website for more information.