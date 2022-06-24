A new competition is offering modified car creators the chance to have their pride and joy immortalised as an official Hot Wheels model.

The world-famous toy car brand has launched its annual Legends Tour with a search for the UK’s wildest and most eye-catching homegrown creations to go wheel to wheel with other customised cars from around the world.

Last year’s global winner was Lee Johnstone, from Somerset, whose Volvo P1800 Gasser wowed judges, including Ian Callum, the Scots designer behind the Aston Martin Vanquish and DB9, and the Jaguar F-Type and I-Pace.

This year, entrants will be pitting their full-sized machines against Hot Wheels hopefuls from 14 other countries in the dream of having their real life car turned into a 1:64 scale model.

2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour winner Lee Johnstone with his 1969 Volvo P1800

And, to mark the Legend’s Tour’s fifth anniversary, owners will have two opportunities to win, with a fan favourite from each region also in the running to be recreated as a diecast model.

The competition is open to owners of any customised car that “embodies the Hot Wheels spirit”, from pre-war hot rods to modern hypercars and extreme hot hatches. To enter, owners need to upload a short video walkaround of their car to the competition website before 31 August 2022.

This year’s judging panel includes new presenters and avid car modifiers Helen Stanley and Jonny Smith (The Late Brake Show), as well as Ian Callum. The panel will be looking for the vehicle in the UK that “best embodies Hot Wheels performance, authenticity and ‘garage spirit’.”

Ten UK finalists will be selected and gathered together in front of a live audience for the judging process in early October. Car Throttle followers will vote for their favourite, while the judges will select the UK winner. The Grand Final will take place in the US in November.

“As the Hot Wheels Legends Tour expands around the globe, we have been blown away by the passion, enthusiasm and effort that goes into creating these spectacular cars that fuel popular culture and deserve to be Hot Wheels models,” said Ted Wu, global head of vehicle design at Mattel. “Having seen how fans loved our first winner outside the US, we decided to immortalise a regional winner alongside the overall victor. Two Legends are better than one.”

Last year’s winner, Lee Johnstone said: “I never imagined that we would win but it’s been amazing to be part of the design process and meet the team that is responsible for creating the toy cars that fans of any age love.