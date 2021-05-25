How to make the most when selling a classic car

Whatever classic you own some simple steps can help maximise its value

After a year of not very much happening, the motoring world is beginning to emerge from under its dust sheet.

Car shows are returning and for many owners it’s time to get their classics out of the garage and back on the road.

For others, the impending classic car “season” is a cue to start looking for that perfect older model or to consider selling their classic to another enthusiast.

Take lots of high-quality photos of every detial

As the weather improves and the open road calls, demand for classic cars is increasing and it’s an ideal time for sellers to get the best value from their vehicle.

With that in mind, we spoke to the experts at online classic car auction house The Market for their hints and tips about how classic car owners can get the most for their vehicle if they are thinking of selling this year.

Make it sparkle

It should go without saying that when you want to sell something, you have to make it look desirable and with an old beauty like a classic car, you have to put in the work. No matter the condition of the car, you have to make sure it is clean and sparkling. Wash, polish - the full works. This shows the potential buyers that the car has been looked after throughout the years and highlights the true beauty of the vehicle.

Get your car looking its best but be honest about any defects

Show it off from every angle

In a digital age, images are everything and getting it right can make you a whole lot more when it comes to selling. Take a picture of every aspect of the car, from door to door, bumper to bumper, hub caps to headlights, all the way down to the buttons on the dashboard – cover every aspect of the car so that potential buyers can have a full inspection before they decide to pursue it. By taking a whole catalogue of high-quality photos, your advert will not only stand out from the crowd, but it will also show buyers that this is a car to be proud of.

Transparency sells

Old-school cars tend to attract old-school buyers, those who like to know what they’re buying before they dip their hand into their pockets. If you haven’t fixed the imperfections, either get them fixed before you put it up for sale or let the buyer know they’re there and need fixing. Transparency will usually work in your favour and it gives prospective buyers an idea of what condition the car is in and how much they need to spend to improve it.

Describe it well

To accompany the plethora of high-quality images should be a detailed description of any interesting information that makes the car unique. By adding this additional detail, you are creating a narrative, a story for the car that will entice people into wanting to discover more about the car.

Have the paperwork ready

One of the key aspects of selling a car is having the paperwork ready for the new owner to check. This includes the registration documents, MOT certificates and any other relevant documents or receipts to ensure the end transaction is as smooth as can be.

Know your value

Classic cars are assets and like any other asset, their values can fluctuate, even on a month-by-month basis. Knowing the value is a crucial part of selling the car, so research is vital if you’re going to get the most from your sale. Useful online tools such as getpatina.com allow you to search vehicle trends and can give you a real insight into how much you could pick up for your car.

Choosing the right place to sell

Deciding where to advertise your car can be tricky, with different ways to sell and a whole host of third-party companies to choose from, making the right choice for you can be quite an arduous task. Whether you’re using a marketplace or an auction house to sell your car, you need to choose one that is going to give you the most exposure and ultimately the most profit.