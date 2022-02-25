Porsche Macan T brings new driver-focused lightweight model to line-up

Porsche has introduced a new model to the Macan range. Porsche says the new Macan T is focused on being a lightweight, driver-focused version of the top selling SUV.

Sitting between the standard Macan and the S model in the range, the T is available to order now priced from £53,970.

Based on the lightest version of the current Macan range, the T is the first four-door sports car from the Stuttgart marque to wear the special ’T’ for Touring designation and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder turbo rather than the Macan S’s V6.

The lighter 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the entry-level Macan saves 58.8kg over the 2.9-litre V6 fitted to the Macan S. Producing 261bhp and 295lb ft of torque, the Macan T will cover 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 144mph. But more significantly, by shedding the extra weight Porsche promises the T should feel keener to turn in.

It should also deliver a sweeter steer than V6-powered models, enhanced further by the car’s revised chassis settings. PASM adaptive dampers and steel coil springs have been fitted to the Macan T as standard, though air suspension is available as an option. Sitting 15mm lower than the standard Macan, the T can be lowered a further 10mm with the air suspension. A stiffer front anti-roll bar should help provide a more responsive turn in.

Drive — as across the entire Macan range — is fed to all four wheels through a seven-speed PDK gearbox. And for more athleticism, the Macan T has been given a more rear-biased set-up. A recalibrated Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system is available as an option.

Externally there are a number of subtle styling tweaks, including metallic grey accents on the front bumper, side blades, door mirrors and roof spoiler. Look closely and you’ll note the Porsche badges have also taken on a grey hue. Elsewhere, the side window surrounds and exhaust tailpipes have been painted in gloss black. The dark theme continues with 20-inch dark titanium alloys, lifted from the Macan S.

Inside the cabin the black leather sports seats feature Sport-Tex inserts, plus the headrests feature embossed Porsche crests. Silver stitching has also been used to pick out the seats, headrests and a multi-function GT heated sports steering wheel. Further standard kit includes unique black ‘Macan T’ sill plates and a sports chrono stopwatch which sits proudly on top of the dashboard. Not surprisingly, the Macan T also includes the 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system seen elsewhere across the Macan range. It includes Porsche’s PCM software, which includes satellite navigation as standard.