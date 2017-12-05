Celebrating 30 years of Alzheimer Scotland Lewis and Harris

This year the Alzheimer Scotland Lewis and Harris Branch celebrated their 30 years anniversary.

The founder members joined new members in various celebrations throughout the year.

To top it off the Branch were awarded a special recognition award at the recent Alzheimer Scotland Staff and volunteers annual conference.

They were awarded the Volunteer and Branch engagement award for 2017 in recognition for their work.

Marion MacInnes Service Manager, said: “We thank the Branch for the past and continued dedication to support us with our work at Alzheimer Scotland.”