Charles completes his Great Run challenges for charity

It’s finally over for Charles Young of 7 Fivepenny, Ness, who has successfully completed the his two Great Runs, the Great North Run Half Marathon in Newcastle on September 9th and the Great Scottish Run Half Marathon in Glasgow on September 30th in support of two great Ness charities, namely Comunn Eachdraidh Nis and Eoropie Dunes Playpark.

The funds raised will be divided equally between the two charities.

Charles said after completing the Great Scottish Run: “The atmosphere at the start in Glasgow’s George Square was electric and the noise from the thousands of spectators was deafening.

“All along the route spectators and live bands encouraged the thousands of runners most of whom were running in support of a wide range of charities and other good causes.

“The finish was in Glasgow Green where once again the noise and excitement from the spectators was fantastic.

“The weather this time was ideal for running being cool with light showers, unlike the Great North Run which was surprisingly very warm and sunny.

“Fifteen thousand runners took part in the Half Marathon which was preceded by 15,000 runners in the 10K. It was an unforgettable experience!”

Charles added: “I was once again running with the same girl, a friend’s daughter, in the Great Scottish Run, only her fourth Half Marathon. She is much slower than me and, I must admit, it was extremely difficult and tiring to run at her much slower pace.

“My normal time for a Half Marathon is 1 hour 50 minutes, but in this race my time was 2 hours 22 minutes which was much improved on the 2 hours 39 minutes in the Great North Run just three weeks previously.

“It really was difficult for me to run at this slower pace but it was worth it when I saw the pleasure on my friend’s daughter’s face when we crossed the finish line together.”

Charles got a pleasant surprise when visiting the main sponsor’s tent, the Bank of Scotland, after the finish in Glasgow Green.

As the photo shows, Charles met Dame Kelly Holmes, the British Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and grasped the opportunity for a photo.

Once again Charles was wearing the Guide Dogs running vest which he always wear at big running events because it gives this other well deserving charity much needed publicity especially when the race is being televised live by the BBC.

To support Charles in his fundraising effort for the two great Ness charities, Comunn Eachdraidh Nis and Eoropie Dunes Playpark, sponsor forms are available in shops and businesses from Port of Ness to Barvas.

Alternatively, donations can be made online: HERE