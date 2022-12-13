Carluccio’s Christmas collection for every budget and taste
We all know how difficult it is to save for the Christmas budget and how families struggle to get enough money together for those festive gifts.
But help is at hand thanks to those at Carluccio’s with a range of tasty goodies on offer.
With the cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills hitting all our pockets, we’ve rounded up a highlighted selection of Carluccio’s Christmas gifts, suitable for varied budgets.
Discover stocking fillers under £5, Secret Santa gifts under £10 and a whole host of gifts for less than £50 alongside a blow-the-budget Christmas hamper.
This Christmas, Carluccio’s have a delicious array of gifts for every budget, from nstocking-fillers under £5 and Secret Santa gifts at under £10 through to gift boxes under £30 and blow the budget extravagant hampers.
Whatever you spend, you can be assured of only the very best products featuring ingredients sourced from artisan suppliers the length and breadth of Italy. Every item is beautifully packaged with many featuring vibrant, bold, interconnecting geometric patterns, inspired by the architect Gio Ponti, and used to reflect that Christmas is time to connect with friends and family.
UNDER £5
PANETTONE PICCOLO TRIO
Mini panettones with hanging loop for decoration – hang from your tree or mantlepiece. Choose from PANETTONE PICCOLO with candied peel and sultanas; PANETTONE PICCCOLO AL CIOCCOLATO with dark chocolate pieces, or PANETTONE PICCOLO ALLE CILIEGIE with cherries 100g - £3.95 each or 3 for £10.
TORRONE AI MIRTILLI ROSSI
Handrolled soft nougat filled with cranberries and toasted almonds 180g - £5.95
TARTUFI MISTI
Carluccio's famous chocolate & hazelnut truffles from Piemonte with all three varieties in one box 155g - £6.95.
STELLINE DI MONTAGNA
These “little stars of the mountain” are beautifully packaged inside a snow peaked mountain, surrounded by playful reindeer – the perfect stocking filler or tree decoration 95g - £4.95.
UNDER £10
UNDER £20
PANDORO
Meaning ‘Golden Bread’, this starshaped Christmas sponge cake is light and buttery. Produced in Veneto for over 90 years, it comes with icing sugar for dusting 750g - £18.95
PANETTONE SENZA GLUTINE
The traditional Italian Christmas cake made to a gluten free recipe 600g - £17.95.
UNDER £30
CARLUCCIO’S x MALFY GIN
PANETTONE AL GIN ALL'ARANCIA ROSSA
Created by specialist producers in Veneto, with over 90 years of experience, this delicious new take on the classic panettone blends Malfy Gin Con Arancia, made with Italian oranges and a selection of flavourful Sicilian blood oranges, with a sweet custard cream. With 20 per cent gin content, the delicate blush cream is piped throughout the golden panettone, transporting you to the Italian coast with every bite. 900g – £22.95.
Or PANETTONE AND PROSECCO
Sometimes you just can’t beat the classics, and this panettone and prosecco combo proves just that £39.95.
Or blow the budget on Carluccio’s Il Grandioso
Discover the true taste of Italy with this epic celebration of the country’s finest ingredients; think store-cupboard delights like pasta and sauces, olive oils and balsamic vinegars alongside plenty of sweet treats and wines – £375.