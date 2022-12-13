Celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Company with new products on shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Celebration jogger bottoms (photo: shopDisney)

In celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary in 2023, and the journey fans and Disney have been on together, shopDisney is launching a number of limited release collections to delight the generations of fans and families everywhere who’ve bought Disney into their hearts.

From today, shopDisney will be the first retailer with a Disney100 collection available to purchase.

The Disney100 Celebration Collection will be the inaugural range and features fashion, accessories, gifts and ornaments to appeal to a wide range of fans, such as:

Mickey Mouse iredescent soft toy (photo: shopDisney)

A Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag and a commemorative Mickey Mouse and Friends Water Bottle are perfect for those who want to show their love of Disney while on the move.

A soft fleece Mickey Mouse and Friends Throw, with Goofy and Donald in fabulous retro looks;

The Celebration Photo Frame to display favourite Disney photos

And the Disneyland Resort Sleeping Beauty Snow Globe.

Minnie soft toy is dressed to impress (photo: shopDisney)

The collection will be available on shopDisney across the UK and EMEA.

It includes Mickey who is dressed to impress as he hosts Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration in style with this iridescent 'platinum' soft toy displaying an all-over silvery sheen accented by his traditional red shorts.

Also, Mickey's trusty pup joins the Disney100 in style as a Pluto small soft toy! The lovable character features a platinum-coloured collar with '100' tag and there’s much more.

Disney100 celebrations will continue throughout 2023 and additional collections will be rolling out throughout the year on shopDisney. Stay tuned for more information in the coming months.

The Disney100 Oswald Collection shines a spotlight on one of Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. The Disney100 The Eras Collection showcases early decades across the studio and parks, and The Disney100 Decades Collection (debuting in early 2023) will celebrate

different classic stories from the company’s history, including Steamboat Willie (1920), Snow White (1930), Pinocchio (1940), and countless others. Please stay tuned for additional launch dates on Disney100 collections on shopDisney.co.uk website.

WHEN: Available starting December 12, 2022 at 8am GMT.