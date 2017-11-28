Competition - Stornoway Gazette Festive Banners

Have you got what it takes to design the festive banners for the front page of the Stornoway Gazette in Christmas and New Year week?

We are asking all of our younger readers (under 12) to take part in the design process for our most important issues of the year.

We would like you to put your ideas down on paper for a Christmas and New Year banner proclaiming ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Happy New Year’ to all our readers. The banners will appear front page on our issues out on December 21st and December 28th .

Last year eight year old Noah Morrison of Stornoway Primary School designed our Christmas banner.

Angus Ross Campbell in Primary 7 at Leverhulme Memorial School did the honours in New Year week and designed us a fantastic banner.

Will your design be the winning one this year?

The design of the Christmas banner should have a Christmas theme, perhaps this would include a Snowman, Presents, Santa or the Nativity Story.

A theme for the NewYear banner could be a party, fireworks, Big Ben.

Your banners must fill a box with the dimensions:4cm high and 26.5wide (no bigger).

Send your Festive Banners to: Melinda Gillen, Editor Stornoway Gazette, Unit 7, Harbour View, Cromwell Street Quay, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis HS1 2DF.

The deadline for submissions to our Season’s Greetings Competition is no later than 5pm on Monday, December 18th. The winning design will be chosen by the editor.