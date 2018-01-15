Eoropie playpark gets boost for public toilets

A fundraising campaign is underway to install public toilets at the popular Eoropie Playpark and a cheque for £1,615 was presented to the Committee by the Western Isles Lottery to assist the cause.

This is the total of proceeds raised from Supporters of the Lottery in the Ness/Westside Area up to end December 2017 and can hopefully now be match-funded from other sources.

On behalf of Eoropie Playpark Committee, a delighted Mairi MacDonald (pictured) expressed her grateful thanks to everyone in the Ness & Westside Area who have supported the Lottery by joining in and buying tickets, emphasising how worthwhile the Lottery is proving.

Sixty pence of every Lottery ticket bought in the Area is returned to the Area to provide upgrades and, obviously, the more support that is gained, the more that can be achieved locally.

There have also been a number of locals in the Area who have won cash prizes totalling £1,082 over the short time since the Lottery was launched last August.

Shona Morrison, another Committee Member said: “We have secured funding over the years for more play equipment, a kiosk, wages for kiosk workers, maintenance man, handy man and project manager.

“We have noticed a huge surge in the popularity of our park over the past few years, from the constant stream of tourists and locals.

“With this comes along the demand for toilets. The closest toilets are in a sports centre, almost a mile away.”

Plans are now being finalised for the proposed facilities and the Playpark Committee are progressing the Project.

The next Community Group to benefit in the Westside Area of Lewis has been identified and details of the Project will be announced very shortly.

Locals are encouraged to join the Lottery at www.westernisleslottery.co.uk.

Tickets cost £1 and a draw takes place every Saturday night at 8pm – with 3 guaranteed winners sharing 20% of every ticket in each week’s Draw. The Lottery is currently supported by over 1,500 Weekly Tickets.

Local businesses have also lent their support by providing additional “Bolt-On” Prizes.

For those who prefer not to use the internet, they can call the Lottery Ticket Line on 0300 30 20 444.

The more that can be raised, means the more improvements that can be carried out across Ness & Westside.