Incoming new summer trainer trend that's dethroned our beloved Adidas Sambas and taking reign as the new ‘It’ trainer.

Just when you think you are in with the cool kids with your Adidas Sambas a brand new ‘It’ Trainer trend comes in and takes summer 2024. Vogue has spoken and it's time to say bye bye Sambas and hello to the new trend celebrities are already loving.

Over the past two years Adidas Sambas were the only trainer to be seen wearing and a staple in every cool girls (and boys) wardrobe. The cult classic was seen on celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Harry Styles and even the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - which may have been the reason why they are now seen as a fashion trend which is so last year.

So who is the new kid on the block? Well according to the fashion magazine Adidas Sambas are out and the Adidas SL-72 OG are in and the new trend is “soon to be everywhere.”

Model Bella Hadid was spotted wearing the retro trainer trend and also featured in the new Adidas ad campaign along with rapper A$AP Nast. Emily Ratajkowski and Suki Waterhouse have also been seen wearing the new It trainer.

Adidas SL-72 OG £80 | Adidas

What does SL-72 OG stand for?

Adidas SL-72 OG - the SL stands for super light and the 72 OG is because the original SL 72 sneakers were first launched in 1972 as a running shoe to mark the Olympic Games in Munich. As the Olympic Games is about to take over Paris this summer it’s fitting that Adidas has launched the new editions.

What’s the difference between Adidas Sambas and Adidas SL-72’S?

Honestly to look at there isn’t much difference at all, the SL-72s are just slightly more slimline and a tad sportier. The SL 72 OG has a few more brighter colours to choose from so it is perhaps a bit more eye-catching too.

What’s the difference between Adidas Gazelles and Adidas Sambas?

And for the oldies at the back who still haven’t quite caught up with the Sambas trend the difference between Gazelles and Sambas is - Gazelles have a standard foam formation whereas the Sambas have a gum sole.

