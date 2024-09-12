This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Deadpool and Wolverine movie was the movie of the summer with Pandora launching new charms.

Pandora has released some fantastic collaborations over the past few years including Disney, Game Of Thrones and Marvel. We are huge fans of all three in our house however, since purchasing my Pandora bracelet - my collection has slowly turned into a Marvel fanfare.

I recently added the Marvel Wolverine Charm £60 to my bracelet collection after watching the new movie and he is just the cutest little X-Men. The intricate detail and colours are so well crafted that even from far-away everyone can see it’s Wolverine. The jewellery brand also has his bestie Deadpool as a charm and Captain America .

The collection is a great gift idea for any Marvel fan - even my husband is thinking about getting a bracelet so he can start his own Pandora collection. I will definitely be adding The Avengers Infinity Stones Ring to my Christmas list this year - And no it’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas presents.

