Flybe recognises inspirational Stornoway Community Hero

Stornoway paramedic, coastguard and life-saving charity champion, Roddy Macdonald has been honoured as Stornoway’s first ever Flybe Community Hero.

The award ceremony took place at Stornoway Airport on Thursday and was attended by Roddy’s friends and family.

Roddy was nominated for the Community Hero Award by Christine Schofield who highlighted the positive work Roddy has to put in to island life: “Roddy could be described as a leader, a teacher, a mentor, a counsellor, a friend and a father but most of all a role model to those on Stornoway.”

Roddy is a familiar sight to those on the Isle of Lewis, working as a paramedic, supporting the vital First Responder Community and training local people in essential lifesaving skills, all on top of his dedication to the coastguard which he has served for the last 30 years.

He has been hugely important to the community and, as part of the charity Lucky2BHere, training and equipping communities throughout Scotland with defibrillators.

In recognition of his achievements his prize also includes free flights from Stornoway and an Eastern Airways aircraft named in his honour.

David Paterson, Flybe Country Manager Scotland, presented Roddy with his well-deserved award at the special VIP lunchtime presentation.

He said: “It was fantastic to read all the nominations that were submitted from Stornoway residents.

“It’s clear that the Isle of Lewis has more than its share of selfless individuals who go the extra mile to support their communities in so many different ways.

“Roddy stood out for his selfless service over the past 30 years.

“As we can see by the many friends and family who joined us today to celebrate his many achievements in in this special way, he has made a huge investment into the local community and well deserving to have been at Flybe’s Stornoway Community Hero.”