17 of the best Italian restaurants in the UK - according to food writers and TripAdvisor

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 15:56 BST

These Italian restaurants have been highly recommended by food experts 🍝

Italian food is one of the most beloved global cuisines.

Whether you’re a pizza or a pasta person, there are many amazing Italian eateries located across the UK which are highly recommended by food experts and diners.

Here is our list of the 17 best Italian restaurants to visit across the country.

A personalised morning news round-up with UK Today - sign up here.

This Leeds restaurant celebrated its 50th birthday earlier this year. Nothing short of glamorous, the 20s-style venue serves a wide range of Italian dishes and classic cocktails, with a vibrant atmosphere.

1. Bibis Italianissimo, Leeds

This Leeds restaurant celebrated its 50th birthday earlier this year. Nothing short of glamorous, the 20s-style venue serves a wide range of Italian dishes and classic cocktails, with a vibrant atmosphere. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Ave Mario is a highly recommended Italian restaurant located in Covent Garden. The restaurant has received praise for its food, atmosphere and overall experience.

2. Ave Mario, London

Ave Mario is a highly recommended Italian restaurant located in Covent Garden. The restaurant has received praise for its food, atmosphere and overall experience. | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
TripAdvisor reviewers have claimed that Don Giovanni’s is the best Italian restaurant that Bristol has to offer. The restaurant is so highly recommended that some diners have travelled to Bristol just to dine in Don Giovanni’s.

3. Don Giovanni’s, Bristol

TripAdvisor reviewers have claimed that Don Giovanni’s is the best Italian restaurant that Bristol has to offer. The restaurant is so highly recommended that some diners have travelled to Bristol just to dine in Don Giovanni’s. | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Ristorante Massimo is said to be a hidden gem in Portsmouth hospitality scene. The Italian restaurant has received praise for its cosy atmosphere, delicious dishes and exceptional service.

4. Ristorante Massimo, Portsmouth

Ristorante Massimo is said to be a hidden gem in Portsmouth hospitality scene. The Italian restaurant has received praise for its cosy atmosphere, delicious dishes and exceptional service. | TripAdvisor-BuyFromPaul

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsFoodBoost
News you can trust since 1917
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice