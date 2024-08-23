4 . Fin & Grape

Fin & Grape is located in Edinburgh, Lothians. The Good Food Guide says: “Bruntsfield hot spot Fin & Grape has all the hallmarks of a fine neighbourhood bistro – think crossback chairs and a bright, unfussy dining room with a broody little wine bar tucked in the basement. Despite the postcode, the cooking from chef-patron Stuart Smith is anything but parochial. This may well be the best seafood restaurant in Edinburgh.” | Good Food Guide