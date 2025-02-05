1 . Brewers Fayre

Brewers Fayre two February deals alongside its usual offers. It is offering Feed The Family for £15, which includes two kids’ mains and two adult mains. The offer is available from February 17 to February 28. It will also be offering a Valentine’s Day menu which includes two courses for £16.99, available from February 13 to February 15. Please visit the Brewer’s Fayre website for more information. | Tony Baggett - stock.adobe.com