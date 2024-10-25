Edinburgh is the beautiful capital city of Scotland, which boasts a rich history.
From the stunning Edinburgh castle to the dungeons, Edinburgh has plenty of stories from the past to tell.
But did you know that JD Wetherspoons' venues dotted across the city have a history of their own, from former banks to former cinemas.
1. The Standing Order
The Standing Order in George Street takes its name from the Union Bank of Scotland which the venue was formerly used for. The premises were listed Grade A designed by David Bryce from 1874 to 1878. | Google Maps
2. The White Lady
The White Lady in Corstorphine is named after a historical ghost story. In 1679 a man named James, Lord Forrester was murdered at a tree near to Corstorphine Castle by his mistress Christian Nimmo. The mistress became known as ‘The White Lady’ who was said to have haunted the area. | Google-The White Lady
3. The Sir Walter Scott
The Sir Walter Scott within Edinburgh Airport is named after the Scottish novelist, who was knighted in 1820. His portrait is currently on Bank of Scotland notes, while a monument is dedicated to him in Princes Street Gardens. | Google-The Sir Walter Scott
4. The Caley Picture House
The Caley Picture House in Lothian Road is a former cinema located in a Grade B building. The venue has kept its original name of The Caley Picture House which was opened in January 1923 with a silent film named Game of Life. Since then, it has been used as many different entertainment venues including a nightclub and a live music venue. | Google-The Caley Picture House
