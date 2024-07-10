Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brave diners taking on the chain’s spicy challenge have to sign a waiver first 🔥

US fast-food chain Dave’s Hot Chicken plans to open 60 locations in the UK by 2025

It will start with a London restaurant by spring 2025

Known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, the menu features tenders, sliders and sandwiches

The chain's 'Reaper' spiced chicken requires customers to sign a waiver before ordering

The Azzurri Group, behind brands like Ask Italian and Zizzi, will help bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to the UK

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US fast food chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is poised to make its UK debut, with plans to establish 60 new locations next year.

Originating from Los Angeles, the chicken chain hopes to open its first London restaurant by spring 2025. Describing itself as a “scrappy late-night” chain, Dave’s Hot Chicken boasts a social media following exceeding three million across various platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s thanks in part to its infamous 'Reaper' spiced chicken that is spicy, customers must sign a waiver before ordering.

The chain is set to introduce its signature flavours to the UK, including the famed 'Reaper' spiced chicken that necessitates a signed waiver before ordering, and became a social media sensation, attracting brave eaters willing to take on the extreme heat.

Dave’s originated as a food stand in Los Angeles in early 2017. It was founded by childhood friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganeshyan, Tommy Rubenyan, and Gary Rubenyan, who started the business after being inspired by the Nashville hot chicken they had tasted.

The chain focuses on a simple menu centred around chicken tenders, sliders and sandwiches, all served with various levels of spiciness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TikTok/Dave's Hot Chicken

Azzurri Group, the hospitality investment firm behind food-to-go chains like Ask Italian and Zizzi, has signed a deal to bring Dave’s signature flavours to the UK.

Dave CEO Bill Phelps said: “The flavour of Dave’s Hot Chicken resonates across borders, and we’re looking forward to the first UK store getting open soon.

“We know there is an opportunity to make Dave’s Hot Chicken one of the iconic restaurant brands, and we do that by partnering with incredible operators like Azzurri Group”.

Steve Holmes, Azzurri Group CEO, said: “When we first tried Dave’s Hot Chicken we were blown away as it makes some of the most craveable and delicious food we’ve ever had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to bring this incredible brand to the UK and to be their partner in this ambitious rollout.”

We’ve contacted Azzurri Group enquiring about the locations of the 60 new Dave’s Hot Chicken stores. We will update this article if and when they respond to our request.