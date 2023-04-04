Food and drink vendors sought for Lewis festival

Midnight Sun Weekender co-founder Charlie Clark. (Pic by Sara Mackay)

The festival is bringing a who’s who of some of the biggest names in UK pop and rock to Stornoway for a three-day festival between Thursday, May 25, and Saturday, May 27.

The Pretenders, Ocean Colour Scene, Primal Scream and a UK festival headline exclusive from John Fogerty will see a huge number of music lovers drawn to the Lews Castle Green for the much anticipated festival.

And now co-founder Charlie Clark is seeking local food vendors for the event.

He said: “The countdown is on for the first ever Midnight Sun Weekender and we can't wait to bring some of the biggest names in rock and roll to the Isle of Lewis.

“The event is set to be the first major rock and pop event to take place in the Western Isles, and we're really excited to bring the likes of Primal Scream, The Pretenders and of course, John Fogerty to play in Stornoway.

“We want to celebrate the very best local artisanal cuisine and produce, and are keen to showcase food vendors who pride themselves on sourcing fresh, local ingredients. One of my favourite things to do on a day off is explore the island's bustling foodie scene – we're lucky to have so many exciting new businesses on the island.

“We're looking for street food traders, baristas and more, so please drop us a line on socials or [email protected] if you're interested.”

He added: “Living locally myself we're passionate about bringing big name artists to the island after years of travelling to the mainland for shows.

"It's shaping up to be an unmissable event in one of the country's most idyllic settings and we can't wait to see you there.”

Vendors should hold a four-star or above or PASS food hygiene rating with their local authority to be eligible.

Tickets for Midnight Sun Weekend are available now via Skiddle with discounted tickets available for children (under 14) and teenagers (14-17).

The festival is a weekender for all the family and organisers expect to see fans of all ages enjoying an intergenerational lineup in a Big Top tent.

The Pretenders will kick off proceedings on Thursday, May 25, with one of music’s most iconic frontwomen leading the charge as Chrissie Hynd and co are set to delight fans with a journey through their iconic repertoire including hits from ‘Brass In Pocket’ to ‘Back On The Chain Gang’.

The following night Scottish legends Primal Scream top the bill on Friday, May. 26 From ‘Screamadelica’ classics to ‘XTRMNTR’ grooves, the band are world-renowned for their formidable live shows showcasing frontman Bobby Gillespie’s famous energetic stage presence.

Then on the final night of the festivlal the legendary John Fogerty will take to the stage for a sunset Saturday night show, taking the audience on a journey through some of his biggest hits from a career spanning almost 50 years.