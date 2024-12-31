By January 1, Christmas Day has been and gone, and New Year’s Eve is also over.

As we reach the New Year, we find ourselves settling back into our normal routines, which certainly doesn’t include indulging in copious amounts of wine, cheese and chocolate.

This is when we may make a dash to the shops for an essential food shop, so it is worth knowing whether or not our local supermarkets are open.

Here are the confirmed New Year’s Day opening times - and closures - for every major supermarket in the UK. Opening times may vary depending on location, so check your local store for more information.

Asda will be open from 9am until 6pm on New Year's Day.

Tesco superstores will be open from 8am until 6pm on New Year's Day.

Morrisons will be open from 8am until 6pm on New Year's Day.