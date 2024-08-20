The 13 best-rated restaurants from Masterchef UK contestants - according to DesignMyNight

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:50 BST

Wondering what past Masterchef contestants are up to now? Here is a list of the restaurants they have put their name to.

Masterchef UK is a popular BBC cooking show, where chefs across the country compete in various challenges to win the title of Masterchef.

The legendary food show which is presented by Gregg Wallace and John Torode also has a spin-off named Masterchef: The Professionals which sees professional working chefs compete against one another.

As we watch the contestants craft and create beautiful dishes, some of us may wish to have the chance to taste the chef’s food ourselves.

Here is a list of the 13 best-rated restaurants in the UK from former Masterchef contestants according to booking website DesignMyNight, so we can turn the dream of tasting their food into a reality.

1. Fléur Restaurant And Bar

Located in Leeds, Fléur Restaurant And Bar is owned by Masterchef contestant Bobby Geetha. | Fléur Restaurant And Bar-Google

2. Wahaca

Wahaca has various locations across the UK and is owned by Masterchef champion Thomasina Miers. | Wahaca-Google

3. Roski

Located in Liverpool’s Knowledge Quarter, Roski is owned by Masterchef winner Anton Piotrowski. | Roski-Google

4. Chef Jono at V&V

Another Leeds located restaurant, Chef Jono at V&V is owned by Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Jono Hawthorne. | Chef Jono at V&V-Facebook

