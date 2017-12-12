Girlguiding Harris have Christmas fun in Stornoway

More than 50 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers from Harris agreed Stornoway is a great place to go for a Christmas day out, especially if it is snowing!

The party of excited girls and helpers travelled from as far as south Harris and Scalpay to spend snowy Saturday 9th December in the town.

The Rainbows and Brownies were asked to help Santa spot his reindeer that were hiding around the town.

Meanwhile the Guides and Rangers entered into the pantomime spirit and did a virtual shopping challenge on behalf of Rapunzel who was having a bad hair day.

The puzzles the Guides had to solve took them to places such as the Fisherman’s Coop to buy Rapunzel waterproof headgear, the library for books on hair styles, pharmacies to find particular hair products and various hair dressers to find where Rapunzel and the Prince could both get haircuts and a tan because living in a tower is rubbish for your complexion.

The ‘Cloud Nine’ team will be awarded with their prize for the full 25 points on 12th December at the Girlguiding Harris Christmas Party.

These champion puzzle solvers and detectives are Natalie MacLean, Naomi MacKay, Isla Scott and Eilidh MacDonald.

The runners up, the ‘Silly Geese’ team, also did very well, gaining 20 points.

The Rainbows and Brownies enjoyed lunch and very energetic games in the Keith Street Guide Hall before meeting up with the Guides and Rangers again for the Rapunzel pantomime at An Lanntair.

“The panto was hilarious and the way they involved the audience was great,” said 14 year old Ranger Rowan Chaffer from Northton.

“The clues for Rapunzel’s Bad Hair Day were mind-boggling, but it was fun to do,” added Guide, Emma Passmore from Rodel, who said it was fun going around the snowy town with their Christmas lights.

Five year old Rainbow Rosie Morrison from Tarbert said she enjoyed the games in the hall, while other Rainbows agreed with 7 year old Brownie Ava Globe, Finsbay, that the snow ball fight had been their favourite part of the Christmas outing.

Leader Matilda Lomas said: “It was great the way staff in the shops and library entered into the spirit and displayed our reindeer cartoons or helped the older girls with their challenge.

“Thanks to them, the panto cast and organisers and also to our wonderful volunteers who supervised the girls on the day.

“We are also very grateful to Innes our coach driver for skilfully getting us safely there and back in snowy conditions. We all had a great time.”