Girlguiding Western Isles Advent Gathering

Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers from Harris and Lewis gathered at the Woodlands Centre on 1st December for an Advent Celebration that has become an annual treat.

Once again Stornoway Girlguiding volunteers had organised a smashing evening of songs, crafts and fun for the girls.

As well as the beautiful sound of Christmas singing each girl created a reindeer puppet, Christmas tree model, woolly star tree hanging or quilled card.

To round the evening off each Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger unit contributed a short entertainment. Candlelight added to the excitement.