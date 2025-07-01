Half of the most Instagrammable houseplants are dangerous for your pets, experts warn

Dog snuggling under blanket

While posting aesthetic pictures of your home surrounded by beautiful, lush plants has boomed in popularity, an expert has warned that many popular houseplants can be toxic to pets and pose serious health risks if ingested.

The research conducted by home décor website RiversWallArt.com established the most common houseplants and succulents on Instagram and analysed the number of hashtags for both the scientific name of each houseplant and the more commonly used names. They then checked to see which plants were safe for homes with pets.

The analysis revealed that the Aloe vera plant (scientifically known as the Aloe barbadensis miller) had over 5 million posts on Instagram, making it the most Instagrammable. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly for our pets if ingested. Side effects include vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, and tremors.

Agave Americana, otherwise known as Agave, places second with 2,433,083 posts on the platform. This popular plant is also toxic to animals. If ingested, symptoms include irritation of the mouth and digestive tract, drooling, and vomiting.

The third most Instagrammable plant is the Haworthia plant. Scientifically known as Haworthiopsis attenuata, the plant has a total number of 1,078,961 posts on Instagram. This is the first plant on the list that is safe, making it a great pet-friendly option.

The fourth most Instagrammable houseplant is Sedum, which is also known as Stonecrop. The plant has 804,823 posts in total on Instagram, and is generally non-toxic, although this does depend on the variety. It can very rarely mild stomach upset if eaten in large amounts.

In fifth place is Mammillaria, also known as Pincushion Cactus, with a total of 529,729 posts. With only 175,000 fewer posts than a Stonecrop plant, the pincushion cactus is popular among cactus lovers because of its small size and ease of care. The cactus is non-toxic, but the spikes could cause injury if stepped on or eaten.

The Dracaena trifasciata is the sixth most Instagrammable plant, with 513,093 posts. The plant is also nicknamed the Snake Plant, and is popular for its ability to purify the air and release oxygen during the nighttime. The Snake Plant is toxic, and can cause nausea, vomiting, drooling, and lethargy.

The seventh most Instagrammable houseplant is the Hoya Plant, otherwise known as Wax Plant. To date, the plant has 303,440 posts on Instagram, which secured its seventh position. This is safe for pets and makes a great hanging option.

In eighth place is the Curio rowleyanus plant, also known as String of Pearls. Similar to many other succulents, the plant is straightforward to maintain and has 233,711 posts on Instagram. This plant is toxic for pets, causing vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, drooling and skin irritation. If you do decide to have it in your home, keep it hung well out of the way.

Crassula ovata, also known as the Jade Plant, ranks ninth by a whisker with 233,151 Instagram posts, just 560 fewer than the String of Pearls. Unfortunately, even small amounts of this plant can be toxic to our pets and can cause vomiting, depression, and incoordination.

The tenth most Instagrammable houseplant belongs to the Schlumbergera bridgesii, otherwise known as the Christmas Cactus. The plant has a total of 189,128 posts on Instagram, which secures its tenth position. Like the Pincushion Cactus, this plant is also considered to be generally safe, but may cause mild gastrointestinal upset if eaten.

Tony Gilbert from RiversWallArt.com commented on the findings: "Choosing how to decorate and design your home can be a really personal task, with every decision reflecting your interests and lifestyle. These findings reveal which plants are the most visually appealing, according to social media users, and can offer inspiration for those looking to style their space.

“However, it’s important to remember that not all houseplants are pet-friendly. If you share your home with a dog or cat, opting for pet-safe plants, or even plant-themed wall art, can give you the same lush, green aesthetic without putting your furry friend at risk."

