HebCelt favourites The Proclaimers announce Inverness summer show

The Proclaimers have announced today (Tuesday 20th November) that they’re returning to Inverness for a one-off show next summer.

The legendary Scottish duo will be in the city on Saturday 6th July 2019 performing in the Big Top Tent, a new music venue for Bught Park next summer.

Craig and Charlie Reid said: “We are looking forward immensely to coming home during the summer for four major Scottish shows.

“It’s great to be returning to Bught Park and the Highlands audience. The atmosphere in Scotland is unique and the whole band looks forward to the concerts.”

The Proclaimers are coming to Inverness in July with support from local concert promoter, LCC Live and Edinburgh-based promoter Regular Music. LCC Live is constructing a Big Top Tent in Bught Park, Inverness for the event.

Les Kidger, Director of LCC Live, the co-promoter for the Inverness show, said: “Next summer we are bringing a Big Top Tent to Bught Park as a venue for The Proclaimers.

“We are delighted to be bringing The Proclaimers back to Inverness next year, and we’re expecting high demand for tickets, following the sell-out of their show this year, in just minutes.

“Gates for the Big Top event will open at 3pm with a full supporting bill with special guests and DJs performing, making it a fun-packed live music event.”

Tickets for The Proclaimers’ show on Saturday 6th July 2019 in the Big Top Tent at Bught Park, Inverness, go on sale on Friday 23rd November 2018 at 9am.

Tickets are available to purchase from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991).