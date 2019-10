Am Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail Glaschu 2019 roared into life this weekend and our Hebridean Mod heroes have been amongst the prizes.

On both Saturday and Monday, badges, trophies and prizes have been won by our young Mod marvels.

Amongst the winners on the opening two days were Alice Macmillan and Aaron Ingram - both pictured.

Well done to both and see this week’s Gazette for our full Mod coverage.