Albyn Housing Society sets out plans for 600 new affordable homes in the Highlands

One of the largest housing associations in the Highlands with homes in over 80 communities is pushing ahead with an ambitious plan to address the region’s housing shortage, supported by a £10 million loan from Bank of Scotland.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albyn Housing Society has announced it will build 600 new homes over the next five years, responding to the Highland Council’s 2024 Housing Challenge, which calls for 24,000 new homes in the region over the next decade.

All of the 600 homes will be affordable, including a mix of social rent, mid-market rent and Shared Equity homes – to reflect the diverse needs of local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backed by the Bank of Scotland loan, work is due to start on the first 125 homes in Ullapool, Tain, Alness, Invergordon, Nethy Bridge and Conon Bridge. The homes will include a mix of bungalows, two-storey flats and semi-detached houses, designed to meet the needs of smaller rural communities. All homes will feature energy-efficient insulation and solar panels, with some also incorporating shared ground source heating systems to reduce both costs and emissions.

Architect image of new affordable homes

The funding will also go towards upgrading Albyn’s existing stock of more than 3,850 homes, which stretch from Nairn to the West Coast of the Highlands - an area roughly the size of Belgium. Many of these properties will receive new investment to improve energy efficiency and comfort.

Albyn is also pioneering the use of smart technology to support independent living. Its ‘Fit Homes’ initiative uses discreet ambient sensors powered by artificial intelligence to monitor wellbeing, enabling vulnerable tenants to live safely at home for longer and helping to ease pressure on rural care services.

Andrew Martin, Executive Director at Albyn Housing Society, said: “Albyn was established over 50 years ago to provide housing for workers at the Invergordon smelter. While the challenges have changed, our purpose hasn’t. We’re here to make sure people across the Highlands have access to good, affordable homes in the communities they live in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our five-year plan is ambitious and it reflects what local people have told us they need. Our tenant advisory board has been closely involved, helping us understand what works, what doesn’t, and what makes a place feel right.

Architect image for new affordable homes

“We see ourselves as part of the solution to the Highland Housing Challenge. Whether in a busy town or a remote village, we’re building homes that suit both the landscape and the people who live there. Support from Bank of Scotland means we can start right away - putting plans into action and delivering the kinds of places people want to live.”

Grant Fraser, Relationship Director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Albyn’s work is about more than bricks and mortar - it’s about creating opportunities for people to live well in the places they love. The need for affordable housing in the Highlands is clear, and Albyn is tackling it head-on with a real understanding of its local communities.

“We’re pleased to support their efforts, helping Albyn bring new homes forward and invest in the ones already here. It’s a partnership rooted in shared purpose - backing projects that strengthen communities for the long term.”