Buyers are snapping up homes in the Western Isles in a post-pandemic desire for a different pace of life, says estate agent

Ken MacDonald Properties, which is part of the legal firm of the same name, says some homes are having viewings booked within minutes, and offers to buy within days.

Amy MacLeod, property manager at the firm, said: “We’ve seen a steady increase in the market since lockdown restrictions were eased. In some parts of the country people are reporting house values going up by over 30 per cent year-on-year, and we are certainly seeing a similar story here.

“I think people who previously lived on the mainland, or in a big city or town are realising that you can live a more rural life, with larger gardens or countryside around you, and keep your existing job.”

Amy has noticed a few market sectors rising sharply … the First Time Buyers fund meant many smaller flats sold very quickly earlier this year, while she’s noticed a real influx of people whose careers had previously taken them off the island, now looking for a permanent return. The quality of life and space in the Western Isles, together with broadband speeds in many areas which rival the mainland, make it a realistic choice for many. Homes in Harris, Uig and in Stornoway town centre are selling particularly well.

Amy added: “When we list a property for a seller we take photographs, make floor plans and create virtual video tours, to make it easier and safer for everyone.

“In recent months we’ve had properties which have been ‘stuck’ for a while without selling suddenly moving, and homes that are new to market being snapped up quickly. In some cases we have offers within days – and some properties are so popular we are getting viewing requests within half an hour after listing a property.”

“It’s definitely an ideal time to list a property for sale, the market is so buoyant.”

Amy added: “Our pricing structure is simple, we charge one per cent of the agreed sale price plus VAT, which includes the listings and marketing.

“I’d encourage anyone at all interested in putting their home on the market to give us a call to discuss what we can offer.”