More than 160 places across Scotland feature in the Best Places to Live in Scotland 2025 guide published by Garrington Property Finders.

They have been ranked according to various factors, including culture and heritage, open spaces, the quality and value of houses, and schools, jobs and transport links.

The list includes the average price of a family home in each area, and how sold prices have changed over the last 12 months.

In one of the areas listed, the cost of a typical family home has increased by more than seven per cent in the last year.

Below are the top 14 places to live in Scotland, according to the guide, in reverse order.

Many of the towns, cities and villages featured are perfect for families, offering excellent value for money, great schools, good job opportunities and beautiful nature to explore on your doorstep.

1 . Cupar - joint 13th Cupar, Fife, is the joint 13th best place to live in Scotland, according to Garrington. It ranks 40th out of 161 places for employment and connectivity, 92nd for natural environment, 48th for house price, quality and value, and 19th for wellbeing. The average price of a family home in Cupar is £176,459, up by 1.4 per cent in the last year. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . North Berwick - joint 13th North Berwick, East Lothian, is the joint 13th best place to live in Scotland, according to Garrington. It ranks 85th out of 161 places for employment and connectivity, 74th for natural environment, 6th for house price, quality and value, and 34th for wellbeing. The average price of a family home in North Berwick is £298,796, up by 6.9 per cent in the last year. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Dunbar - 12th Dunbar, East Lothian, is the 12th best place to live in Scotland, according to Garrington. It ranks 57th out of 161 places for employment and connectivity, 21st for natural environment, 6th for house price, quality and value, and 109th for wellbeing. The average price of a family home in Dunbar is £298,796, up by 6.9 per cent in the last year. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales