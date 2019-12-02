Jedburgh’s Blythe helps light up lives of townsfolk as Christmas nears

It was all light on the night as around 300 townsfolk gathered in Jedburgh High Street to mark the launch of its festive illuminations on Friday.

The annual switch-on brings townsfolk together in the run-up to Christmas, but they were left in the dark a few years ago because, for a variety of reasons, it had to be cancelled.

That prompted the founding of the Jedburgh Winter Festival committee and, with support from the town’s Rotary club, it has been lighting up lives ahead of the festive season ever since.

Committee member Roy Spowart believes it is vital that tradition is maintained, explaining: “It had died a death for a while, but I think it is really important that it continues because it helps bring our community together.

“Thankfully, it was a lovely, clear, frosty night on Friday and the atmosphere was really good.

“Kids from Jedburgh Grammar School, all issued with glowsticks, marched up the street and everyone then gathered in Market Place.

“With the support of the Rotary club, vouchers had been sent to the local primary schools and the kids used them to get free presents from Santa.

“This year, the lights were switched on by the head girl at the grammar school, Blythe Duff, who was dressed up as a winter princess.”

The town’s pipe band and Jedburgh Instrumental Band also performed.