Lews Castle announces exciting music line-up for upcoming months

Lews Castle in Stornoway is quickly becoming a hot spot for live music on the Isle of Lewis.

After another successful year for HebCelt Festival in July, it has become clear that there is still a growing demand for high-quality, live Celtic music.

Through the Autumn and Winter months there will be several music events held in the historical Lews Castle; where islanders and guests alike can enjoy some great live music and perhaps a wee dram or two in the atmospheric Whisky Bar.

Local singer and musician, Miss Irenie Rose, has performed at the castle several times throughout the month of October and has been enthusiastically received by those who attended.

Due to the success of her recent performances, it’s likely she will become a more frequent fixture at the castle.

For November, there is also an exciting line up of live music scheduled.

Torridon, the award-winning Folk-Rock Band from the Scottish Highlands, will be performing on Saturday 3rd November. Tickets for this gig will be available directly via the band.

The award-winning Jessica Danz, is also set to perform on Saturday 17th November.

Jessica is a vocalist and a versatile multi-instrumentalist, best known for her exquisite song writing and expert playing of both violin and piano.

Tickets for this event will be available from Lews Castle directly, so keep your eye on their social media for future announcements.

The enviable music line up at Lews Castle signals an exciting time for both traditional and contemporary Scottish music and presents the perfect excuse to enjoy some live music in the beautiful Lews Castle on the lead up to Christmas.