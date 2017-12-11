MSP announces Christmas Card Competition Winner

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has announced this year’s winner of the annual schools competition to design his official Christmas Card.

The winner was chosen from among hundreds of different entries from primary schools across the Islands.

The eventual winner was Primary 7 Francesca Greenstock from Sgoil Tholastaidh while the runner-up was Calum MacLeod from Sgoil Uibhist a Tuath.

Francesca was presented with an array of Scottish Parliament-themed prizes on Monday morning.

The winning entry will be sent out to over a thousand people and organisations locally and nationally.

Congratulating Francesca while visiting Tolsta School to present the prizes, Alasdair Allan MSP said: “The annual Christmas card competition has become something of a Christmas tradition and I am grateful to the hundreds of primary school children who entered this year.

“As always, choosing the winner was an incredibly touch choice. I really enjoyed Calum’s depiction of the hills of Harris using Harris Tweed but I eventually settled on Francesca’s entry with Santa flying a “Nollaig Chridheil” banner over moonlit Lewis Chessmen.

“I would like to thank Ask Care Hire, Harris Tweed Hebrides, Lighting Electrical Ltd, Isle of Barra Beach Hotel, Alex J Martin Builders and Bob Golland Plumbing Services for their generous contributions towards the cost of producing this year’s cards.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to wish all of my constituents a very happy and peaceful Christmas with their families.”