New MacTV Trusadh episode details journey to Pride

The latest episode in the MacTV documentary series ‘Trusadh’ will see the spotlight turned onto the Pride Parades of Scotland – including the Hebridean Pride march earlier this year.

Scheduled to air this Monday (October 7th) on BBC Alba at 9pm, the latest episode will explore how events like the Pride Parades are giving hope to the idea of equality and inclusion, and hear the stories of those in the community in Scotland today.

The first Pride March in the Western Isles took place in October 2018 where a number of supporters marched through the streets of Stornoway on a day of celebration to support people who are LGBTQ+.

A second Hebridean Pride event took place in June this year.

Although homosexuality was finally decriminalised in Scotland in 1980, the campaign for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community is still ongoing.

Broadcaster and journalist, John Nicolson, talks openly and candidly about his own experiences, and there are other moving, poignant and uplifting stories.

Seumas Mactaggart, Head of Production & Development, MacTV, said: “I’m really proud that MacTV have made this groundbreaking and important documentary. As part of BBC ALBA’s flagship documentary strand, ‘Trusadh’, powerful, insightful documentaries like this about Scotland today are what we are all about, and a big part of what the channel is about.

“Looking forward, and giving a fresh perspective on life in Scotland today. As always with ‘Trusadh’ , it is about the contributors - these are their stories and experiences. Without them we would have nothing, and on behalf of the team I’d like to thank those in the LGBTQ+ community who we have been working, who have helped bring ‘Bogha-froise/ Pride’ to the screen, with the strong message it conveys as a piece of television - a real landmark moment in Gaelic broadcasting.”

The new MacTV programme, Trusadh - ‘Bogha-froise / Pride’ airs on BBC ALBA this Monday at 9pm.