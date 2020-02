The first ‘Pub of the Month’ award ever to come to the Western Isles, from the Sunday Mail’s National Pub Spy, was awarded to the County Hotel in 1980.

Here are the staff receiving the award.

Do you spot yourself, or anyone you know?

