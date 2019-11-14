Nostalgia - Photos from our archives

Taking a look back at some of the school classes from yesteryear.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Shawbost pupils from 1988 to 89

If you would like to share any old photos with the Gazette readership, please get in touch with the news team at: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk

Pupils and teachers at Scalpay School in 1979

Leurbost pupils form 1972

Aird Primary 7 from 1983 to 84