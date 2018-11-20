Pudsey makes a visit to Stornoway Primary and Nursery for Children in Need fundraising effort

Children in Need did its annual fundraising extravaganza tour around the UK at the end of last week and many events took place in the Western Isles supported by groups and schools.

Pictured are the children of Stornoway Primary and Nursery who appreciated a visit from Pudsey Bear on their fundraising day.

