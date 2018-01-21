Raise a glass and say #CheerstoRabbie

Scots across the country are being asked to participate in the biggest celebration of world famous poet Robert Burns by raising a toast and saying #CheerstoRabbie.

Burns Night 2018 is set to be one of the best yet, and everyone is encouraged to take part in an exciting global virtual toast to our national Bard as part of Scotland’s Winter Festivals, supported by the Scottish Government.

Scots are being encouraged to post an image of their Burns celebrations on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #CheerstoRabbie.

However they choose to celebrate Burns Night, all they have to do is post a photo of their celebration along with the hashtag to be part of the global campaign.

Whether they’re attending a Burns Supper, dancing at a ceilidh or celebrating from the comfort of their sofa, we want to see all the different ways people are toasting our national Bard.

Dr Alasdair Allan, Minister for International Development and Europe, said: “Burns Night is undoubtedly one of Scotland’s most well-known and best-loved national days, celebrated by millions around the world.

“Every year on January 25th, the day of his birth, Scots, and Scots at heart remember the life and cultural legacy of Burns by hosting a Burns Supper.

“Glasses of whisky are raised in toast and haggis is addressed like no other food.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to come together in celebration.”

Dr Allan added: “This campaign will provide people across the country with the opportunity to join thousands across the globe who will toast the national Bard whilst enjoying food, poetry and celebrations, raising a glass to Burns from every corner of the world.”

For further information on Burns events, where you are, visit www.scotland.org/events/burns-night.