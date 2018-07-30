Reliving the wonderful pipe music at Ceolas

BBC Radio nan Gaidheal’s pipe music programme Crunluath, this Thursday (2nd August) and next (9th) will feature players who took part in the piping concert at this year’s Ceòlas festival in South Uist.

Presenter Catriona MacNeill will introduce us to sets from Seonaidh MacIntyre, Kenneth Mackenzie and Fin Moore as well as talented local youngsters who entertained a large and enthusiastic audience in St Peter’s Hall, Daliburgh.

One of the most popular tunes on the evening, played by a number of the pipers, was The Skylark’s Ascension written by South Uist piper Archie Lindsay.

You can hear Crunluath, and the music from the concert, at 4pm on Thursday 2nd August, repeated that evening at 10.40pm and again on Sunday 5th August at 1.30pm.

Crunluath on Thursday 9th August will feature more piping from the Ceòlas piping concert.