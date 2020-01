The winners of the Rural Schools (Secondary) Badminton Tournament in 1980 were the team from Back J.S School.

Pictured back row are: Alasdair Graham, Donald Murray, Donald A. Macdonald, John Macneil, John Maciver.

Picture front row are: Margaret Smith, Alison Murray, Lilian Macinnes, Sheila Mackenzie and Margaret M. Murray.

If you would like to submit any old pictures to share with Gazette readers get in touch with us at: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk

