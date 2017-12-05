Santa Dash kicks off Christmas Lights Switch-on

As part of Stornoway’s Christmas Lights Switch-On event, a half mile Santa Dash will take place at 6.30pm to get everyone warmed up for the festive celebrations.

Open to all ages, all levels of fitness, participants can run or walk the route and are asked to wear festive attire.

There is no entry fee for the event, just turn up and take part.

There will be prizes for fancy dress for Under 9s, Under 16s, Over 16s, fastest under 9 girls and boys, Under 16 boy and girl and over 16s.

The Dash will kick off the Christmas Lights Switch-On event which will take place in Perceval Square with musical performances; the fun fair in the Fishermen’s Car Park, Highland Dancers, local stalls and late night shopping, Santa’s Grotto in Pointers, Nativity Scene in Martin’s Memorial Curch and with a finale of Fireworks at the end of the night.

