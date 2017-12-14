School’s term ends ‘happily ever after’ thanks to Scottish Salmon Company

The Scottish Salmon Company has announced Sgoil na Pairc on the Isle of Lewis as a winner of its winter show competition in partnership with the National Theatre of Scotland.

The school has been awarded a funding package to help plan and produce their end of term show ‘A Fairy Tale Adventure’.

The prize includes a special one-day winter workshop with the National Theatre of Scotland plus £500 towards props and costumes.

A theatre practitioner from the National Theatre of Scotland visited the school visited Sgoil na Pairc on Friday 8 December and offered the children help and advice on how to develop a script and how to design their set and staging.

The final production of ‘A Fairytale Adventure’ will take place at Sgoil na Pairc on Tuesday 19 December at 7pm.

Following a successful schools’ tour of ‘Jason and the Argonauts, a Visible Fictions production, presented as part of the Theatre in Schools Scotland programme, a selection of schools across the West coast of Scotland and the Hebrides were invited to apply to SSC for their chance to win funding support.

This is the second consecutive year SSC has supported the Theatre in Schools Scotland initiative, one of the aims of which is to bring high quality theatre to schools and school children in remote and rural areas of Scotland, areas where many of the Scottish Salmon Company’s staff live and work.

Craig Anderson, Chief Executive of The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “Huge congratulations to the staff and pupils at Sgoil na Pairc.

“Their entry was fantastic and we look forward to seeing the results of their creativity at the final show.

“Theatre in Schools Scotland is an important project for us and we are proud to play our part in ensuring that the arts reach remote and rural areas of the country.

“We have sites throughout the West coast of Scotland and we are proud to be able to support the local communities where many of our staff and families live and work.”

Patricia Macleod, Headteacher at Sgoil na Pairc Primary School, added: “We are over the moon to have won this year’s winter show competition.

“We are looking forward to giving our talented pupils a platform to shine and produce a first-class show our school can be proud of.

“The show is a fixture in the community calendar every year, and I know that our pupils will wow all their friends and family with our production.

“Thanks to the funding from The Scottish Salmon Company we can give the show a real professional look and give our Fairy Tale Adventure a truly magical feel – the pupils have been extra involved this year, writing the ending of the play, so I know there will be some surprises for the audience on the night!”