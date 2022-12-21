Murmur’s luxury 500 and 1,000 Thread Count Plain Dye range

Murmur’s luxury 500 and 1,000 Thread Count Plain Dye range is the perfect addition to any cosy and comfortable bedroom space. Made from high-quality Egyptian cotton, it boasts a luxurious feel for that ultimate five-star hotel-like sleep experience.

Strong, yet soft and highly breathable, the range includes duvet covers and pillowcases, as well as fitted and flat sheets in various sizes. Available in a contemporary choice of ivory, white, and cloud grey, the set’s calming

Advertisement

neutral colour palette is the perfect option to create a soothing atmosphere for any bedroom space.

Combining murmur’s best-selling products, these ideal bedding bundles offer luxury at outstanding value

1,000 TC Pillowcases £30; duvet cover £170; flat sheet £115; fitted sheet £100.

500 TC Pillowcases £15; duvet cover £57.50; flat sheet £57.50; fitted sheet £40.

Advertisement

Colour: Ivory, white, or cloud grey.

Combining

Advertisement

Murmur’s best-selling products, these ideal bedding bundles offer luxury at outstanding value. Available in 250 and 500 thread counts and in 3 colourways, conveniently bundled to save you time shopping, with a double discount of 50 per cent off RRP plus an extra 40 per cent off at online checkout.

Prices from:

Advertisement

Fitted Sheet Bundle reduced from £90 to £27 (fitted sheet, pair of standard pillowcases).

Duvet Cover Bundle reduced from £110 to £33 (duvet cover, pair of standard pillowcases).

Advertisement

Sheet Bundle reduced from £150 to £45 (fitted sheet, flat sheet, pair of standard pillowcases).

Classic Bundle from:

Advertisement

Reduced from £160 to £48 (duvet cover, fitted sheet, pair of standard pillowcases).

Complete Bundle reduced from £260 to £78 (duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, pair of standard pillowcases).

Advertisement

Murmur’s Ballintoy Blue Esme Bedding combines comfort with style, with a soft white base accented with a classic, all-over paisley design for a statement bedroom. The sleek bedding set fuses

rich patterns and texture, and is made from the highest quality 100 per cent cotton percale, sourced in line with BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) – the world’s leading cotton sustainability programme. Boasting a 200-thread count fabric, the Ballintoy Blue collection

Advertisement

promises a peaceful night’s rest, and can be accessorised with statement quilted or embroidered cushions and matching throws, creating a sophisticated finish to any bedroom.

Price from: Pillowcases £15; duvet cover £40; fitted sheet £22.50.

Advertisement

Colour: White base with paisley blue pattern.

For a sanctuary-like sleep, murmur’s new Calm Bedding range uses 100 per cent cotton percale, creating a stonewashed finish for a comfortable, lived-in feel. The rich, 200-thread count fabric is available in three soothing colours, cloud grey, linen, and white, for a comforting, calm sleep.

Advertisement

The Calm Bedding collection provides a timeless base to accessorise with tactile and chunky knit throws and feature cushions for a sensorial sleep experience.

Beautifully simple, the calm collection available in cloud grey, linen and white is an understated plain collection in a rich 200TC, 100 Cotton Percale. The relaxed stonewashed finish gives a comfortable lived in feel. A subtle base to layer with cushions and throws for considered simplicity.

Advertisement

Price from: Pillowcases £15; duvet cover £47.50.

Colour: Cloud grey, linen and white.

Advertisement