Tea in the Tent success

More than £4,000 was raised at this summer’s Tea in the Tent which will directly support those affected by Cystic Fibrosis across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian.

The event on Lews Castle Green in June involved a vintage tea party in a marquee followed by a hog roast barbecue and dance.Guests were treated to an array of tasty courses sweet and savoury along with musical entertainment from Rosie Sullivan, Eleanor Nicolson and Iain Spanish, and Catch 22 throughout the afternoon and evening.

Pictured are Committee members and event organisers Cat Campbell and Nicola Libby.