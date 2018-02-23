Make a difference this summer by taking on a new challenge in one of Scotland’s most scenic locations while raising crucial funds for those affected by Cystic Fibrosis.

The Golden Eagle challenge will take place in the Isle of Harris on July 14th organised by The Leanne Fund, the foremost charity offering support services across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian.

The challenge consists of a 10.6 mile run and 19.7 mile cycle and is being held to mark what would have been Leanne’s 30th birthday.

All proceeds will go directly to support those affected by CF across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager of The Leanne Fund said: “We wanted to organise a different event this summer to mark Leanne’s 30th birthday.

“The Golden Eagle Challenge has a challenging route which we hope will appeal to competitors from both near and far and we are happy to also accept team entries.”

She added: “We decided to call this event The Golden Eagle Challenge because Harris is known for its wildlife and has around 20 pairs of Golden Eagles in residence.

“Our route will take participants over part of the ‘Outer Hebrides Bird of Prey Trail’ so we thought this was an apt name.

“This is a charity fundraising event and we are asking participants to raise sponsorship and help us to expand our work in supporting those with CF.”

Entries are now open online http://www.theleannefund.co.uk/entry-form.html or by email/post info@theleannefund.co.uk or The Leanne Fund, 36 Point Street, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, HS1 2XF.

More details of the route are also available online and through our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/goldeneaglechallenge/