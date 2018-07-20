Winner of £350K is from West Lothian - but must act fast!

The clock really is ticking for a mystery local lottery winner in West Lothian who has just two days left left to claim an amazing sum of money.

The Lotto HotPicks prize worth £350,000 - the highest available on the on the Lotto HotPicks game has still not been claimed.

The search is on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in West Lothian, who matched their five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks ‘Pick 5’ game with five of the six main numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, February 3.

The winning Lotto numbers on that date were 8, 26, 27, 29, 49 and 58. The lucky ticket-holder only has until next Thursday, August 2, to make their claim.

With just a week to go National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “Time is fast running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the last minute to claim the money. We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or miss out forever.”