CalMac over-booking chaos
CalMac were struggling to clear a backlog of Easter holiday traffic today (Friday) after an error in its controversial booking system led to heavy over-booking of the morning sailing from Ullapool to Stornoway.
Police were present at the marshalling area in Ullapool to help calm irate travellers after the scale of the problem became apparent. Haulage companies were asked to delay bookings to allow as many cars as possible to be carried.
The episode has highlighted concerns about the workings of the £18 million booking and invoicing system, Ar Turas, which was introduced last year and has been the subject of ongoing problems and complaints.
CalMac has been asked for comment.